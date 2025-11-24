LLCC ordered to explain delayed honoraria for part-time teachers

THE Lapu-Lapu City Committee on Education has ordered the Lapu-Lapu City College (LLCC) to explain the failure to release honoraria to part-time teachers for the first half of November amid allegations of insufficient funds.

Councilor and Committee on Education chairperson Annabeth Cuizon in a public statement on Monday, November 24, 2025, directed the LLCC school administrator to provide a full account of the delay in part-time teachers’ honoraria, detailing fund usage, and the measures planned to ensure timely payment in the future.

“Our educators deserve nothing less than prompt and fair compensation. Rest assured, we are taking this matter seriously and will act decisively to protect the welfare of our teaching community,” said Cuizon.

Part-time lecturers at LLCC faced honoraria delays despite the college receiving a P64.3 million budget for 2025 from the City Government.

Cuizon stressed that the institution is managed by its own school administrator, who oversees daily operations and the proper use of funds for personnel and other mandatory expenses, while the City Government is responsible only for allocating the annual budget.

“Given that the funds are readily available, this problem came as a surprise and a serious concern…Accountability will be strictly pursued,” said Cuizon, adding the need for greater diligence, transparency, and accountability within LLCC’s internal administration.

As of this posting Monday, November 24, LLCC has not has not issued a statement. (DPC)