LLEX groundbreaking stalled again

FOR the second time, the groundbreaking of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) has been stalled due to project documents and the availability of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The first, which was supposed to be on June 14, 2024, was due to the internal agreement on the final alignment of the infra project within the LLEX Corp., according to Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy.

“Actually, ang gipaabot gyud nato makompleto ang tanan paperworks, labi na sa atong alignment. Kaduha, ang kuan ang agreement sad nila bahin gihapon sa alignment (Actually, what we really expect is to complete all the paperwork, especially for our alignment. The agreement between them is still part of the alignment),” said Sitoy in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, June 27.

Sitoy elaborated that the paperwork includes permits for the barangays and a final agreement on the alignment of the project.

Initially, the alignment of the project will connect the Pilipog Bridge, the bridge connecting Cordova to Lapu-Lapu City, going to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), said Sitoy.

However, one developer from the joint venture agreement proposed a new alignment for the infrastructure project, which is a factor in the delay of the groundbreaking.

Sitoy also further said that, aside from these factors, the schedule of President Marcos is being considered to spearhead the groundbreaking project. This was also the reason why the groundbreaking did not commence on June 26.

He also said they plan to present a miniature building of the City’s socialized housing project to Marcos during the groundbreaking.

The socialized housing project is a donated two-hectare lot in Barangay Calawisan by a private firm, Johndorf Ventures Corp.

For the time being, the City Government is waiting on the said agreement and will ask for updates from the Lapu-Lapu City Legal Office (CLO), said Sitoy.

The City is hoping to push through with the groundbreaking in July, he added.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to the CLO for further details, but to no avail.

“Aside from these factors, wa nay problema ready naman na tanan. Tanawon ang agreement, mga requirements with regards to securing permits. Otherwise, ang tanan kinahanglan na comply naman (there is no problem, everything is ready. We have to look at the agreement and requirements with regard to securing permits. Otherwise, everyone must comply),” said Sitoy.

Under the LLEX Corp. are Premium Megastructures Inc., Ulticon Builders Inc., and MTD Philippines Inc. which have a JVA with the City of Lapu-Lapu.

The P25-billion LLEX project will soon provide travelers with convenience and faster routes to the airport once it is completed.