Llover beats Heno for WBC Asia belt

UP-AND-COMER Kenneth Llover overcame the stiffest test of his young promising career after beating experienced former world title challenger Edward Heno by unanimous decision on Nov. 5, 2023 at the Gen. Trias Convention Center in Gen. Trias Cavite.

Llover outgunned Heno in a 12-round war to become the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental bantamweight champion.

Judges Robert Bridges, Antonio Comia and Oliver Garcia were in unison and scored the fight with identical scores of 116-113 in favor of the 20-year-old Llover.

Llover remained unbeaten and is now 11-0 with seven knockouts, while 31-year-old Heno suffered his third straight defeat and dropped to 15-4 with five knockouts.

Llover’s handler, two-division world champion and Gerrypens Promotions head Gerry Peñalosa, plans to give him three more fights before letting him fight for a world title.

On the other hand, Thai prospect Arnon Yupang (12-4, 4 KOs) defeated Philippine-based Malaysian Aiman Abubakar (10-2-1, 5 KOs) in a WBC Asia Continental super featherweight title fight in the co-main feature.

All three judges scored the fight with the same scores of 96-94.

In the undercard, Gretel de Paz (7-6-2, 2 KOs) defeated Kim Actub (8-13-1, 5 KOs) in a women’s super bantamweight contest, Carvey Horng (1-2) finally logged his first pro career win with a majority decision over Banjie Baron (2-5), Jesus Magdayo (1-0, 1 KO) knocked out fellow newcomer Edward Labana (0-1) in the opening round and Maguide Karol (1-0, 1 KO) demolished Jun Jun Rimasog (0-11-2).