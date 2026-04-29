Llover closes in on world title shot

KENNETH Llover is one step closer to his dream of fighting for a world championship.

The unbeaten Filipino boxer will face fellow undefeated fighter Michael Angeletti in an IBF bantamweight world title eliminator on June 6, 2026, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan. The winner will earn a chance to fight IBF champion Jose Salas.

Llover’s promoter, former world champion Gerry Peñalosa, believes his fighter is ready for the challenge.

“It will be a hard fight, but I’m confident he can knock out Angeletti,” Peñalosa told SunStar Cebu.

Llover had a strong 2025 season, winning all four of his fights by knockout. He started the year by stopping Keita Kurihara in the first round in Japan. He then defeated former world champion Luis Concepcion in the eighth round in the Philippines.

After that, Llover traveled to Kyrgyzstan and knocked out Luciano Baldor in the fourth round. He ended the year with a second-round knockout win over Ayati Sailike in Japan.

Angeletti also had a good year in 2025. He knocked out Filipino boxer Judy Flores in three rounds in the United States and later beat Eros Correa by unanimous decision to win the IBF USBA bantamweight title.

Peñalosa praised Angeletti but remains confident in Llover.

“The opponent is good and skilled, but Kenneth will beat him with his mindset, courage, and power,” he said.

Llover is now training in Tagaytay with head coach Dindo Campo, assistant coach Carl Peñalosa, and strength coach Alex Ariza.

Llover has a perfect record of 17 wins with 12 knockouts, while Angeletti is unbeaten at 14 wins with eight knockouts. / EKA