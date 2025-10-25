Llover collides with Baldor in Kyrgyzstan

KENNETH Llover is out to prove that he’s indeed the real deal as he faces Argentinean veteran Luciano Francisco Baldor in a 10-rounder on Oct. 26, 2025, in the second day of Kameda Promotion’s back-to-back boxing show at the Bishkek Arena in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 22-year-old Llover is one of the country’s hottest prospects right now. He’s been demolishing his competition and beating the likes of Keita Kurihara, Tulio Dekanarudo, James Pagaling, and Benny Cañete.

Llover won the biggest fight of his career so far with an eighth-round stoppage of former world champion Luis Concepcion last Aug. 17, 2025, in Manila.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Baldor is a South American and Argentine champion. He challenged for a regional belt in 2023 but lost to South African Landile Ngxeke by a fourth-round technical knockout in a WBO Global bantamweight title fight in South Africa.

Llover has a spotless record of 15-0 with 10 knockouts, while Baldor is 21-4 with a knockout.

Also seeing action in the undercard is unbeaten up-and-comer Ken Danila.

Danila (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on former amateur standout Ryspek Bektenov, who’ll be making his pro debut. / EKA