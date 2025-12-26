Llover defends belt vs. Chinese challenger

FILIPINO sensation Kenneth Llover will defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight strap against Chinese Ayati Sailike on Saturday night, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

Llover tipped the scales at the bantamweight limit of 118 pounds, while Sailike was a pound lighter at 117.

“Kenneth will win by knockout. I’m confident because of his mindset. He’s hungry and has ambition,” world champion-turned-promoter Gerry Peñalosa, who handles Llover’s career, told SunStar Cebu.

Llover is one of the country’s hottest prospects. He’s been dominating all the opponents he’s faced.

Llover had a breakout year in 2025. He started the year with a quick first-round stoppage of Keita Kurihara to win the OPBF belt in Japan. In his next fight, Llover won the biggest fight of his career after stopping former world champion Luis Concepcion in eight rounds in Manila. He then knocked out Luciano Baldor in four rounds in Kyrgyzstan.

At just 22 years old, Llover is closing in on a world title shot. He’s currently rated No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 9 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and No. 10 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Llover has an impressive record of 16-0 with 11 knockouts, while Sailike is 12-9-3 with five knockouts.

Meanwhile, four-division world champion Johnriel Casimero is also seeing action in the same card against Japanese Tom Mizokoshi in an eight-rounder.

The 36-year-old Casimero is looking to bounce back after losing his last fight. He lost to Kyonosuke Kameda by unanimous decision in what was a huge upset last Oct. 25, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan. / EKA