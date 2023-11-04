Llover faces acid test in Heno

UNDEFEATED prospect Kenneth Llover guns for his first regional title as he slugs it out with veteran former world title challenger Edward Heno for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental bantamweight belt.

All this will happen at Gerrypens Promotions’ boxing show on Nov. 5, 2023 at the Gen. Trias Convention Center in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

“This is an acid test for Llover,” Llover’s handler, two-division world champion and Gerrypens Promotions head Gerry Peñalosa, told SunStar Cebu. “(I know) Llover will be a future world champion.”

Both Llover and Heno weighed in at 117.4 pounds.

Llover has been making waves in the national boxing scene and is becoming one of the most promising young names in the country.

Llover kicked off 2023 with a unanimous decision win over Cebu-based Benny Cañete in Mandaluyong City. He followed it up with back-to-back stoppage victories over Ramel Antaran and James Pagaling.

The 20-year-old Llover will be facing his toughest test in Heno, who has faced some of the elite in his division.

Heno challenged for a world title in 2019. The 31-year-old Heno bowed down to Elwin Soto by unanimous decision in their World Boxing Organization light flyweight title fight.

Heno has also fought the likes of Merlito Sabillo, Jessie Espinas, Songsaeng Phoyaem and KJ Cataraja.

If Llover gets past Heno, Peñalosa has huge plans for his young ward.

“I’m giving him three fights next year and then, God willing, a world title fight,” said Peñalosa.

Llover is 10-0 with seven knockouts, while Heno is 15-3-6 with five knockouts.

Philippines-based Malaysian Aiman Abubakar (10-1-1, 5 KOs) locks horns with Thai Arnon Yupang (11-4, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC Asia Continental super featherweight strap in the co-main feature of the event sponsored by ArenaPlus, Blackwater and Family Rubbing Alcohol.

In the undercard, Kim Actub (8-12-1, 5 KOs) faces Gretel de Paz (6-6-2, 2 KOs) in a four round women’s bantamweight bout, Carvey Horng (0-2) slugs it out with Benjie Baron (2-4), Jesus Magdayo is up against fellow newcomer Felipe Arina Jr. and Maguide Karol clashes with Jun Jun Remasog.