Llover knocks out Argentinian foe

KENNETH Llover continued his hot streak with an impressive fourth-round knockout of Argentinian Luciano Baldor on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the Bishkek Arena in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 22-year-old Llover used his speed and impressive footwork to land his combinations.

Llover dominated the first three rounds and finished the job in the fourth, connecting with a solid left straight to the head that forced Baldor to take a knee.

Referee Katsuhiko Nakamura counted out Baldor at the 1:42 mark of the fourth.

Llover remained unbeaten at 16-0 with 11 knockouts, while Baldor dropped to 21-5 with one knockout.

Llover is inching closer to a world title shot, as he is currently ranked No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 10 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), and No. 14 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the bantamweight division.

Meanwhile, Ken Danila (6-1, 5 KOs) suffered his first career defeat after falling to former amateur standout Ryspek Bektenov (1-0) by unanimous decision.

All three judges scored the bout for Bektenov with scores of 59-55, 60-54, and 58-56. / EKA