Llover needs to hurdle Angeletti in Japan

UNDEFEATED Kenneth Llover will be gunning for mandatory challenger status as he clashes with American Michael Angeletti in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight fight on June 6, 2026, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan.

Llover made weight at 117.8 pounds, while Angeletti tipped the scales a bit lighter at 117.5 pounds.

The winner of the fight will earn the No. 1 spot in the bantamweight division of the IBF, which is held by bantamweight champion Jose Salas.

The 23-year-old Llover is one of the brightest prospects in the Philippines. He had an impressive run last year with wins against former world champion Luis Concepcion, Keita Kurihara, Luciano Baldor, and Ayati Sailike. This will be his first fight in 2026.

On the other hand, Angeletti is just as impressive and at the peak of his career at 29. He won back-to-back fights in 2025 with wins against Pinoy Judy Flores and Eros Correa.

Llover has a perfect record of 17-0 with 12 knockouts. Angeletti also has an unblemished slate of 14-0 with eight knockouts.

Two other Filipino warriors are seeing action in the same event - three-division world champion Johnriel Casimero and one-time world title challenger Vince Paras.

Casimero (35-5-1, 24 KOs) locks horns with ex-world champion Luis Nery (37-2, 28 KOs) in a 10-rounder, while Paras (25-4-1, 19 KOs) takes on Japanese Aoi Yokoyama (4-0, 1 KO) in an eight-Sround bout. / EKA