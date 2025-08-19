Llover stops Concepcion in 8th round

AT JUST 22 years old, Kenneth Llover proved he is one of the Philippines’ future stars after scoring a stunning eighth-round stoppage of two-division world champion Luis Concepcion last Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at the Windford Resort and Casino in Manila.

Llover showcased his speed, quickness and power in the fight.

The taller Filipino fighter landed some vicious shots early, wobbling Concepcion with a right straight and followed it up with a left uppercut for a knockdown in the second round. Still dazed, the 39-year-old Concepcion was luckily saved by the bell.

In the third round, Concepcion tried to brawl with Llover, who willingly obliged and got the better of the exchange -- sending the Panamanian veteran to the floor again with a left uppercut.

Llover continued to punish Concepcion with heavy blows to the head and body in the ensuing rounds.

Finally, in the eighth round, Llover landed a left hook that rocked Concepcion. He followed it up with a one-two combination before connecting with another left hook that buckled Concepcion’s knees. Referee Carlo Baluyut quickly intervened and waved off the bout at the 2:27 mark.

With the impressive victory, Llover kept his unbeaten record at 14-0 with nine knockouts, while Concepcion dropped to 40-12 with 29 knockouts.

According to reports, Llover will be fighting in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title eliminator against South African Landile Ngxeke on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan. / EKA