LNHS Amores wins Art tilt

LABOGON National High School (LNHS) student Earl Nico Amores was named champion of the Youth for Peace Camp: Art for Peace Competition on Sept. 29, 2025, at Escario Central Hotel in Cebu City.

The contest, which awarded Amores a P10,000 cash prize, was held as part of the annual Crime Prevention Month celebration of the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Senior high school students from Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City and Talisay City participated in the event, which aimed to showcase the youth’s creativity in using art to promote peace, unity and nation-building.

The competition was spearheaded by Napolcom 7 in partnership with the Police Regional Office 7, the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, City Community Affairs and Development Unit and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The activity was aimed to nurture the next generation and deter them from harmful influences such as illegal drugs, violence, and other societal vices.

The winners are:

Champion: Earl Nico Amores of Labogon National High School (P10,000);

Second Place: Jaspher Mabini of Babag Integrated School (P6,000); and

Third Place: Zellene Grace Bacus of Bonbon National High School (P4,000).

Col. Enrico Evangelista Figueroa, acting CCPO director, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all participating schools, students and organizers, commending their enthusiasm, sportsmanship and support for peace-building initiatives.

“The creativity and dedication of our youth are truly inspiring. They are not just the future — they are the present force of change,” Figueroa added. “CCPO is committed to empowering them and working hand-in-hand with the community to ensure a safe, peaceful and drug-free environment.”