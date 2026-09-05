LNHS educates teens on HIV, pregnancy

AROUND 300 Grade 9 students of Labogon National High School (LNHS) attended a seminar on teenage pregnancy and HIV prevention on Aug. 26, 2026, aimed at helping them make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

The seminar, held at the school gymnasium, sought to provide students with accurate information on the causes, risk factors and consequences of teenage pregnancy, as well as HIV transmission, prevention, testing and treatment.

Organized by Gender and Development Coordinator Letessie A. Diano in partnership with the Mandaue City Health Office, the activity also aimed to correct common myths and misconceptions about teenage pregnancy and HIV.

Delaying sexual activity

Students were encouraged to delay sexual activity and, for those who are sexually active, to understand the possible consequences and seek appropriate adolescent-friendly health services, including HIV counseling and testing.

Diano said the school wanted students to understand the risks associated with teenage pregnancy and HIV.

“We want to increase teenagers’ knowledge of the causes and consequences of teenage pregnancy, provide accurate information and encourage them to avoid sexual activity,” Diano said.

Effects on youth

Dr. Delore Gay D. Flores, physician of the Mandaue Wellness Lounge Social Hygiene Clinic and HACT physician, served as the resource speaker. She discussed teenage pregnancy and HIV, including their effects on young people’s health, while addressing common misconceptions about the two issues.

Flores said young people remain an important population in the country’s HIV response.

“Our HIV cases in the Philippines are alarming because most of the clients are 15 to 24 years old. This is the second-highest age group in terms of HIV infection,” Flores said.

She encouraged students to seek assessment and HIV testing if they believe they may have been exposed to the virus.

Flores also cited Department of Health data showing nearly 3,000 newly reported HIV cases during the second quarter of 2026.

For Grade 9 student Shane Ashley Pulvera, the seminar corrected her misconception that HIV cannot be treated.

“I thought HIV infections have no treatment, which is why I listened attentively to the speaker. I learned that HIV can be properly treated and controlled. I also learned its causes, risk factors, effects and how it is transmitted from one person to another,” Pulvera said.

The activity carried the theme, “Healthy Teens, Healthy Futures: Building Awareness on Teenage Pregnancy and HIV Prevention.”