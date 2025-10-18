LNHS honors 65 teachers

TO REVITALIZE the image and respect for teaching as a vocation, Labogon National High School (LNHS) celebrated Teachers’ Day at the school gymnasium on Oct. 6, 2025. The goal was to increase public awareness of the value of teachers not only in the school but also in Philippine society.

Around 1,500 students and 65 teachers participated in the activity. Organized by the Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) and Project Watch (We Advocate Time Consciousness and Honesty) officers, the celebration aimed to acknowledge and emphasize the crucial role, loyal service, and dedicated commitment of teachers in developing globally-minded citizens, nurturing families, strengthening communities, and building the nation.

The activity started with the School Disaster Risk Reduction Management protocol, opening prayer, singing of the Philippine National Anthem, and stating the Department of Education Quality Policy Statement. This was followed by the welcome remarks of Erlinda F. Cuyos, school principal of LNHS.

In her welcome remarks, Cuyos highlighted the great value of teachers not only in the academe but also in molding students to become responsible citizens; hence, they deserve to be respected and loved at all times.

“We thank Barangay Captain Helbert Nejana, Barangay Councilor Corazon Tumulak, Atty. Joel M. Seno, School PTA Officers headed by Ms. Cristy Garciano and Mr. Dennis Inocensio, International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI), and all the organizers of the activity, for their all-out support in making the celebration a success and meaningful to the teachers and students of LNHS,” Cuyos added.

The highlight of the activity was the sack race with a twist, where teachers had to run fast while covering their faces with a black bag before running back and forth to the finish line. This was followed by a Zumba dance, where both teachers and students gracefully danced as they cheered the teachers for a job well done.

Meanwhile, Joseph M. Alejano (SSLG president) also paid tribute to the teachers.

“On behalf of the students of LNHS, we would like to thank all our teachers for all their guidance, shared knowledge and wisdom they have imparted and shared to us, without them I don’t know the meaning of living life to the fullest.”

The school and stakeholders prepared gifts, a raffle draw, cash prizes, games, and sumptuous food for lunch and snacks for the teachers as part of the celebration.

Cassadee D. Alivio / Labogon National High School