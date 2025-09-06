LNHS honors language month

LABOGON National High School (LNHS) celebrated “Buwan ng Wika” on Aug. 29, 2025, with more than 1,000 students and teachers uniting to honor the nation’s history and identity.

School Principal Erlinda F. Cuyos emphasized the importance of the event. “Ang pagdiriwang ng Buwan ng Wika sa ating paaralan ay isang paraan sa pagbibigay-diin sa kahalagahan ng Wikang Filipino bilang pambansang pagkakakilanlan at pagkakaisa ng mga mamamayan,” she said.

(The celebration of Buwan ng Wika in our school is a way to emphasize the importance of the Filipino language as a national identity and a unifying factor for our people.)

Organized by the Filipino department, the celebration included traditional “Laro ng Lahi” games like Luksong Lubid and a “Pista ng Nayon” with stalls offering Filipino food.

The highlight was the “Katutubong Sayaw” (Cultural Dance) contest, which showcased students’ talents and pride in their heritage. The Grade 11 students’ Singkil dance won first prize. The Sagayan dance of the Grade 12 students took second, and the Grade 7 students’ Tinikling dance placed third.

As part of the month-long celebration, the school also held Poster Making, “Pag-Awit” (Singing), and “Balak” (Poetry) contests.

Cassadee D. Alivio, a Grade 7 student, shared her perspective on the event. “For me, Buwan ng Wika reminded me of my Filipino root, the rich heritage that we had, and that we should be proud of our language,” she said.

This year’s theme was “Paglinang sa Filipino at Katutubong Wika: Makasaysayan sa Pagkakaisa ng Bansa.” The month of August is designated for “Buwan ng Wika” in accordance with Proclamation No. 1041.

Miguel A. Naval / Labogon National High School