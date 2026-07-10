Lo named presidential assistant for Visayas

CEBUANO businessman Philip Lo has been appointed presidential assistant for the Visayas (Opav) by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., tasking him to oversee the coordination of National Government programs and projects across the region.

Lo took his oath of office before the President at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

In a statement, Lo said he would serve as a bridge between the Office of the President and the people of the Visayas.

He said he would work closely with National Government agencies, local government units and other stakeholders to ensure the efficient delivery of government programs and services throughout the region.

Lo added that one of his priorities is to make government services more accessible, responsive and effective for Visayan communities.

The Opav is responsible for coordinating the implementation of National Government programs and projects in the region. The office also works with government agencies and local officials to help carry out the administration’s development agenda.

Lo’s appointment comes as the Marcos administration continues to pursue initiatives aimed at improving public services, infrastructure, investment and economic growth in the Visayas. / KOC