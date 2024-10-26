Local campus journos tackle disinformation

IN A time when false information can spread quickly on social media, campus journalism plays a critical role in equipping young minds with the skills to distinguish, challenge, and combat fake news.

Several staff from various school publications in Central Visayas shared with SunStar Cebu how they spot and combat disinformation. Disinformation refers to the deliberate spreading of false information with an intent to mislead others.

Sakura Dela Raya, editor-in-chief of Scholar’s Voice at Cebu City National Science High School, said: “The role of student journalists is crucial in shaping a generation that values truth and facts.”

“Campus journalism can help students recognize and combat disinformation by helping them identify sources and information that have been spread by satire groups or unreputable individuals,” Dela Raya added.

She emphasized the importance of students improving their skills to discern truth from hoaxes. Through campus journalism, she said students learn to prioritize reliable sources and verify facts before accepting any information as the truth.

Dela Raya said the culture of verification is truly vital, especially at a time when sensational trends often overshadow fact-based reports.

For Dwayne Doble, editor-in-chief of The Harvest at Almacen-Torrevillas National High School, accuracy is the foundation of responsible journalism.

“I essentially cross-reference various (pieces of information) on a specific topic from different sources. Think of it like cultivating a better breed of crop. Harvest and keep the good, throw away the bad,” Doble says.

He underscores the importance of consulting experts, particularly when reporting on specialized topics like science or technology, to ensure that articles are grounded in solid evidence and proper research.

He said that by practicing cross-referencing and consulting with experts, campus journalists provide their school communities with trust worthy information.

“If it’s about a topic that’s in a particular field where I have connections to, I also contact them to get their knowledge and opinions on the matter to make my stand more substantial,” Doble adds.

Meanwhile, critical thinking is one of the most powerful tools against disinformation, and campus publications are instrumental in developing this skill.

“To me, campus publications enable students to assess the information they consume simply because it allows them to think for themselves, debunk and deconstruct the events they read in the paper,” says Beatrice Alesna, editor-in-chief of The Catalyst at Toledo City Science High School.

She believes this process of reflection and opinion cultivates an air of information literacy and engagement within the school community.

According to Alesna, publications ignite curiosity among students, encouraging them to not only read the news but also question, analyze, and contribute to ongoing issues.

“It’s a beautiful cycle really, publications are put out, people are intrigued, those people who get intrigued get interested and contribute to journalism, spreading news, opinions, and the ability to assess information they consume,” she added.

For his part, Augustus Gabriell Maniquez, editor-in-chief of Siquijor Waves, recalls how “Anonymous Confessions” Facebook pages, once used for students to share personal experiences, quickly became hubs of rants, gossip, rumors, and false information, and how he dealt with it.

“To be absolutely honest, I wasn’t the spearhead to combat these awful disinformation about our school, however as a campus journalist, I did also share posts on Facebook addressing those claims. It was the least I could do as a campus journalist, speak out the truth,” says Maniquez.

Instead of simply debunking false claims, he advocates for solutions like teaching students how to critically evaluate the information they encounter.

For Matt Arda, associate editor-in-chief of Tintang Marun at Southwestern University PHINMA, working in a campus publication has sharpened his critical thinking when it comes to using media and fact-checking information.

“I believe that campus journalism plays a significant role in creating a media literate society as they follow the ethical standards when it comes to disseminating information,” Arda said.

The Junior Journo Program is a SunStar Publishing initiative designed to expose aspiring journalists to the vital role and functions of journalism in the society.