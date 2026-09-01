Local drivers seek more aid from gov’t

SEVERAL public utility jeepney drivers in Cebu joined a nationwide protest Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, against what they called insufficient fuel price rollbacks, saying high costs continued to cut into their earnings.

Greg Perez, president of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu, said at least 30 drivers joined the protest and called for greater government support.

Piston Cebu also sought the removal of excise and value-added taxes on fuel, repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law and higher fares.

Perez said he earns about P3,500 as a driver, with around P2,000 going to fuel, excluding his boundary payment.

Cash aid

The drivers later went to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 office to seek assistance for those who had not received cash aid or were excluded from the program.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 determines the list of qualified beneficiaries, while DSWD processes the payouts.

DSWD 7 said 4,528 of 4,848 drivers under the Cash Relief Assistance program had received their payouts. The remaining 320 had missed scheduled payouts, had duplicate names or were found ineligible.

Lucero said the names of drivers who attended the dialogue would be checked against the official list. Those found eligible may receive the assistance.

DSWD 7 said releases are based on the beneficiary list endorsed by LTFRB 7 and the agency’s database. / DPC