Local health officials support proposed medical marijuana law

LOCAL health officials have expressed support to the passage of the medical marijuana bill in the House of Representatives.

Cebu City Medical Center Director Dr. Peter Mancao, in a phone interview on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, said that if the measure becomes law, patients will have a new option in treating their illnesses.

In a separate interview, Department of Health 7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas said he supported the proposed law.

“I support whatever the final version would be,” he said.

Bernadas’ superior, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, has earlier stated his support for the enactment of a law that will legalize the medical use of marijuana.

The Philippine Medical Association has opposed the bill, warning that it could lead to the legalization of recreational marijuana. It argued that the bill is being rushed without adequate consultation with the medical community.

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday, July 30, that would legalize the use of medical marijuana for qualified patients in the Philippines.

The measure, which passed on its third and final reading, proposes the creation of a Medical Cannabis Office (MCO) under the DOH to oversee the distribution and use of medical cannabis.

Accredited facilities

The bill mandates that medical marijuana will only be accessible through accredited hospitals, clinics, drugstores, and other medical facilities, and must be administered by accredited physicians. This measure aims to ensure that cannabis is used strictly for medical purposes under professional supervision.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chair of the House committee on dangerous drugs and one of the bill’s sponsors, emphasized that the legislation is intended to provide patients with legal access to medical cannabis, like other pharmaceutical products.

He reassured that the bill does not open the door to recreational cannabis use

Mancao said medical marijuana could particularly benefit cancer patients dealing with chronic pain.

“Marijuana is primarily for pain management in medical use, especially for chronic diseases like cancer. This gives patients a new treatment option,” he said in Cebuano.

While supporting the bill, Mancao said medical supervision and regulation to prevent abuse are very vital if the medical marijuana bill is enacted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids for managing nausea and vomiting in advanced stages of illnesses such as cancer and acquired immune deficiency syndrome or Aids.

If enacted, this law could provide new treatment options for patients with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which the WHO identifies as long-duration illnesses resulting from a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioral factors. The main types of NCDs include cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes.

A Senate version of the medical marijuana bill must be passed and consolidated with the House version. / CAV