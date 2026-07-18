Local hospital successfully performs advanced minimal invasive surgery

THE Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has successfully performed its first ultrasound-guided pigtail catheter insertion for a patient with bilateral breast collections, marking a milestone in the hospital’s interventional radiology services.

In a public statement, the government hospital said the image-guided, minimally invasive procedure enables doctors to accurately drain fluid collections while reducing the need for more invasive surgery.

The technique is expected to promote faster patient recovery, lessen discomfort and improve treatment outcomes.

Enhanced recovery

“This minimally invasive, image-guided procedure allows for precise and effective drainage of fluid collections, reducing the need for more invasive surgical intervention while promoting faster recovery and greater patient comfort,” Lapu-Lapu City Hospital said. “This milestone also reflects Lapu-Lapu City Hospital’s continuing mission to provide safe, innovative, and accessible healthcare for all.”

Team effort

The hospital attributed the successful procedure to the collaborative efforts of its doctors, radiology team and other medical personnel, highlighting their commitment to expanding specialized healthcare services through continuous training and innovation.

Local support

The hospital also recognized the support of Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan and members of the City Council for their backing of initiatives to strengthen local healthcare services and improve access to advanced medical procedures.

Diagnostic options

The hospital’s Interventional Radiology Services offer a range of procedures that use image-guided techniques to assist in the diagnosis and management of various medical conditions.

Available services include cervical lymph node biopsy, ultrasound-guided thyroid, breast and lung biopsies, as well as liver, splenic and other abdominal biopsies.

The department also provides drainage and other interventional procedures, including cholecystostomy tube placement, breast abscess drainage, psoas abscess drainage, liver abscess drainage with or without pigtail catheter placement, percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage, bilateral and unilateral nephrostomy, one-time paracentesis or thoracentesis and other pigtail drainage procedures. / dpc