Local market boosts sales of Cobonpue pieces

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue has allocated 30 percent of his furniture production to the domestic market, attributing this shift to the improving economic conditions of the local market.

The boom in the real estate market, even during the pandemic, has been helping the furniture and furnishings sector thrive. In Cebu, even high-rise towers, spanning residential, office and hotels, have been carrying export-quality pieces including that of Cobonpue as a strategy to pique buyers’ interest.

“The furniture market has been doing good because the local market has improved. The export market still has a huge share but I think that will change in the future because our economy is growing,” said Cobonpue.

Market share

Cobonpue’s local market share of production has reached a substantial 30 percent.

“During the pandemic, our sales grew more than the previous years because people were building second homes. There was no travel, no fashion, there was no competition as people were just in their homes,” he said. “But now it has plateaued, because people are now spending on other things.”

Despite experiencing flat sales in the local market following the pandemic, Cobonpue noted that the demand among Filipinos for owning export-quality furniture pieces has grown.

Real estate developers who incorporate export-quality pieces into their projects have made them their distinctive edge and unique selling points.

“There’s an appreciation for things made by Filipinos,” said Cobonpue.

He noted that this development holds promise for the local manufacturing industry as it indicates increased investments and job creation.

“This appreciation gives employment to many Filipinos,” he said.

Cobonpue’s company employs 300 workers.

The Philippine manufacturing sector is growing 4.5 percent per year in the last 10 years. Last year, the sector accounted for 19 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Global trade

The latest available report from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s total external trade in goods in the first eight months of the year amounted to US$47.81 billion, down by 6.6 percent from $51.18 billion in the same period of the previous year.

In August alone, the total external trade in goods amounted to $17.53 billion, down by 7.2 percent.

Of the total external trade, 61.8 percent were imported goods, while the remaining were exported goods.

By major type of goods, exports of manufactured goods contributed the largest to the country’s total exports in August amounting to $5.48 billion or a share of 81.8 percent. This was followed by mineral products with a share of $672.12 million (10 percent); and total agro-based products, which contributed $389.13 million (5.8 percent).

Exports to the United States comprised the highest export value amounting to $1.10 billion or a share of 16.4 percent of the country’s total exports in August. Japan followed with $917.98 million (13.7 percent); Hong Kong, $870.91 million (13 percent); China, $838.04 million (12.5 percent); and Singapore, $47.28 million (5.2 percent).

Imports

Moreover, the total import value from January to August amounted to $84.12 billion, down 9.6 percent from the total import value of $93.05 billion in the same period last year.

In August alone, the total imported goods was valued at $10.83 billion, up 13.1 percent.

By major type of goods, imports of raw materials and intermediate goods accounted for the largest share of the country’s total imports in August 2023 amounting to $3.86 billion (35.6 percent).

Imports of capital goods ranked second with a share of $2.73 billion (25.2 percent), followed by consumer goods with an import value of $2.24 billion (20.6 percent).

China was the country’s largest supplier of imported goods valued at $2.43 billion or 22.4 percent of the country’s total imports in August. Indonesia came next with $977.16 million (nine percent); Japan, with $786.65 million (7.3 percent); Korea, with $777.13 million (7.2 percent); and the USA with $751.74 million (6.9 percent).