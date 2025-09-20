Local Motoring Hub celebrates family, community and culture

Almost three decades in the world of two wheels means more than just grease, gears and speed. For local motoring hub OZ Racing, it has been about sacrifices and building a culture. The brand, founded in 1998, started with something simple: decals.

Founder Zandro H. Fajardo, a restless rider at heart, discovered the thrill of motorcycles at 17 and carried that passion into adulthood. With hard work, and eventually with his daughter Mary “Shai” Fajardo lending a hand in the shop, OZ Racing grew steadily. What started as printing stickers soon rolled into jerseys and race gears. By 2005, the brand had evolved into lifestyle wear, and by 2009, it was in full throttle, catering not just to enthusiasts, but also to professionals and riders who lived and breathed the two-wheeled lifestyle.