Local Motoring Hub celebrates family, community and culture

Almost three decades in the world of two wheels means more than just grease, gears and speed. For local motoring hub OZ Racing, it has been about sacrifices and building a culture. The brand, founded in 1998, started with something simple: decals.
Founder Zandro H. Fajardo, a restless rider at heart, discovered the thrill of motorcycles at 17 and carried that passion into adulthood. With hard work, and eventually with his daughter Mary “Shai” Fajardo lending a hand in the shop, OZ Racing grew steadily. What started as printing stickers soon rolled into jerseys and race gears. By 2005, the brand had evolved into lifestyle wear, and by 2009, it was in full throttle, catering not just to enthusiasts, but also to professionals and riders who lived and breathed the two-wheeled lifestyle.
Community impact
“In Cebu before, there weren’t really many events for the community. People mostly relied on international brands,” shared Shai. “My dad started organizing night rides and races at Kartzone.”
OZ Racing quickly became known not just for its apparel but for activities that united riders. According to the company, it organized the first-ever Moped and Scooter Circuit Racing event at Kartzone, marking a milestone in local motorsports. The company also stated that it was also the first to introduce Motard/SuperMoto in Cebu.
In 2013, SunStar Cebu featured one of its landmark events, the OZ Racing Descent Force Drop National Series Round 5 Mountain Bike Downhill Race, which brought in international riders like Singapore’s No. 1 Tan Hong Chun and No. 2 Chee Kiong Ng.
Going global
From those humble beginnings, the company eventually stepped onto international stages. It participated in EICMA, the world’s most renowned motorcycle show held annually in Milan, and later joined the first Asian EICMA Show, BikeAsia 2008, at the Singapore Expo. The milestone showcased the Cebuano spirit of passion and innovation. It also participated at the Ride SFO Bike Expo at Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, for two consecutive years (2013, 2014).
While its Cebu hub is temporarily closed and is setting up in a new location, its Paco, Manila store remains strong, serving a bigger and more competitive market.
For the Fajardos, the goal is to keep the wheels turning while staying true to their roots. Shai, who has been involved in production since high school, now takes a more active role, helping the brand adapt to online platforms, navigate social media and connect with a new generation of riders. S