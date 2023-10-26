2 female ‘drug pushers’ nabbed in Talisay City

TWO women were arrested in a buy-bust operation past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in Sitio Machacao, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Gina Arquiza, 57, of Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City and her cohort Renalyn Valmoria, 22, of Sitio Ratan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

The Drugs Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station launched the anti-illegal drug operation after verifying reports that the two were dealing drugs.

Seized from the suspects were 10.3 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P70,400. (DVG, TPT)