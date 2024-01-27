3 fishermen rescued after encountering trouble

THREE fishermen were found after floating in the water for several days for the same reason: the water that got into their pumpboats caused the motors to break down.

Mark Stanley Cambarijan, a 17-year-old boy from Barangay Simala in Sibonga town, southern Cebu, was the first to be found around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The search and rescue team from the municipality rescued him following his reported disappearance.

That day, he had set out at first light to go fishing in the waters that separated Argao from Bohol.

Reneboy Seares, a fisherman from Vallehermoso, Negros Oriental, was the second person saved after going missing for two days.

The water current carried him away until he reached Sitio Liki, Barangay Santa Cruz, Ronda town, around 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Orlando Degamo from Barangay Buagsong in Cordova town, Mactan Island, was identified as the third fisherman rescued.

Degamo was fishing in the sea waters off Cordova on Thursday, when his pumpboat broke down.

He thus floated on the water for two days until he arrived at Lawis point in Barangay Looc, Argao town, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 27. (DVG, TPT)