3 hurt after pick-up vehicle crashes into a store in Busay

A pick-up truck crashed into a store in Sitio Lower Busay, Barangay Busay, Cebu City, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Three persons were injured during the incident, namely, Sheila Codezar Fetiluna, 41, Emma Laurnilla Codezar, 59, and Flora Laurnilla Dalapo, 53, both residents of the said place.

Witnesses claimed that Lat Libit, the 54-year-old driver of Toyota Hi-Lux pick-up truck (YKL 627) from L. Tudtud Street, Barangay Mabolo, was going downhill when he reportedly lost control of the car while navigating a curve near Chateau de Busay and drove straight to the store by the side of the road.

The victims were brought to the hospital by the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) personnel.

It was thought that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, the driver will be charged with Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Physical Injuries and Damage to Properties. (AYB, TPT)