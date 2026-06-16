3 separate fires destroy 18 houses in Cebu City, damage nears P1-M

EIGHTEEN houses were destroyed in three separate fire incidents that hit different parts of Cebu City from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning, June 15–16, with total damages nearing P1 million, authorities said.

The first fire broke out at 4:16 p.m. Monday in Gacasan 2, Sitio Upper Camparang, Barangay Kalunasan. The blaze completely razed a house owned by Jeremil Alarde, causing an estimated P150,000 in property damage.

Later that evening, firefighters responded to another fire in a residential area in Bugnay 2, Barangay Labangon. The alarm was raised at 7:05 p.m., and the fire was placed under control by 7:45 p.m. before being fully extinguished at 8:49 p.m.

According to initial reports, the fire originated from the house of Jemma Calago and quickly spread to neighboring structures. The incident left 14 houses totally destroyed and four others partially damaged.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) estimated the damage at around P210,000.

Fourteen families displaced by the fire were temporarily accommodated at the Labangon gymnasium while local authorities assessed their needs.

Another fire struck before dawn on Tuesday in Sitio Stacionan, Barangay Mabolo, alarming residents when a boarding house caught fire at 4:29 a.m.

Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Station immediately responded and declared the fire under control at 4:50 a.m. The blaze was completely extinguished at 5:12 a.m.

The fire reportedly started in a house owned by Rose Doblados and spread to nearby structures, destroying three houses. The BFP estimated the damage from the Mabolo fire at P450,000.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the causes of the three separate incidents.

The Cebu City Fire Office urged residents to remain vigilant and observe fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents, especially in densely populated residential communities. (AYB)