WORKING in the delivery industry comes with daily expenses, from fuel to platform commissions, but 32 deaf delivery riders in Cebu are set to receive additional assistance from Maxim as the company rolls out a support program for its riders.

The initiative provides the riders with a fixed 16 percent commission rate and a monthly P200 fuel voucher, benefits intended to help ease some of the costs associated with fulfilling delivery orders.

The company is also issuing specially designed identification stickers for the riders to help customers recognize that they are deaf and make communication during deliveries easier.

Christopher Poliran, head of Maxim Cebu, said the program was developed in recognition of the contributions of deaf riders, who have become part of the platform’s delivery operations.

Poliran said the company had received favorable feedback from customers about their service, noting that deaf riders were able to perform their duties and provide customers with a satisfactory delivery experience.

Among the riders participating in the program is Geric Gestopa, who welcomed the additional support, saying the opportunity to work with Maxim has allowed members of the deaf community to earn a living and develop greater independence.

Gestopa also expressed hope that more businesses would provide employment opportunities for deaf individuals, allowing them to develop their skills and participate more actively in the workforce.

The program follows the observance of Deaf Awareness Week from November 10 to 16.

Maxim started its Philippine operations in 2020, choosing Cebu as its first operating city. It has since expanded to 22 other cities across the country, offering transportation and delivery services.

In May 2026, the company also conducted a donation drive at SOS Children’s Village Cebu, where it distributed hygiene and toiletry kits to families. (CAV/PR)