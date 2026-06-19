5 arrested in PDEA 7 operations in Cebu

FIVE individuals, including a minor, were arrested during separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in Cebu City and Naga City, Cebu on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The latest operation took place at 11:40 p.m., when a suspected drug den was successfully dismantled in Barangay Langtad, Naga City. The operation resulted in the arrest of the alleged den maintainer and two others caught inside the premises allegedly using shabu, including a minor.

Arrested were alias “Babing,” 39, the alleged drug den maintainer and target of the operation; and alias “Justin,” 25, both residents of Barangay Langtad; along with a 15-year-old male.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) recovered five packets of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams, with an estimated street value of P74,800, along with drug paraphernalia.

The four adult suspects are currently under the custody of the PDEA-7 Regional Office, while the 15-year-old was turned over to the Naga City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Earlier the same day at around 7:20 p.m., PDEA-7 Regional Special Enforcement Team, together with the Intelligence Section and Police Station 4 (Mabolo), conducted a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tonggo, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City that led to the arrest of a live-in couple.

PDEA-7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspects as alias “Vicente,” 50, and his live-in partner “Jecille,” 47, both residents of the area.

Authorities seized 11 large packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 160 grams, with an estimated value of P1.088 million.

All arrested suspects are facing charges for violations of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)