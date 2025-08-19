THE Abellana National School Alumni Federation Incorporated (ANSAFI) is calling on all alumni to saddle up for an unforgettable homecoming as it hosts the Grand Reunion 2025 on October 26, 2025, at the USJ-R Coliseum, Basak Campus.

Abellana National School Gears Up for Grand Reunion 2025: A Cowboy-Cowgirl Celebration of Friendship and Memories

The Abellana National School Alumni Federation Incorporated (ANSAFI) is calling on all proud alumni to saddle up for an unforgettable homecoming as it hosts its Grand Reunion 2025 on October 26, 2025, at the USJ-R Coliseum, Basak Campus.

This year’s theme promises a rootin’-tootin’ good time with a Cowboy and Cowgirl Attire dress code, setting the stage for a day of nostalgia, laughter, and renewed friendships.

From 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the coliseum will come alive with fun-filled games, exciting raffles, and surprise activities that guarantee to make this gathering a truly memorable one.

“Every reunion is a chance to relive the spirit of ANS - the camaraderie, the lessons, and the joy that shaped who we are today. We invite all alumni, from every batch, to be part of this celebration of heritage and unity,” said ANSAFI President Roy Melgo.

Alumni are encouraged to coordinate with their respective batch presidents for participation. A registration fee of just P150 ensures entry to a day packed with entertainment, bonding, and a chance to reconnect with long-lost classmates and mentors.

With a rich history of molding leaders, dreamers, and achievers, ANS remains a beacon of pride. This grand reunion will not only celebrate cherished memories but also strengthen the bonds that keep the Abellana spirit alive across generations.

Mark your calendars, shine those boots, and get ready to ride into a day of joy and connection, ANS style!

For inquiries and coordination, alumni are encouraged to reach out to their batch presidents or contact the ANSAFI secretariat.

For direct assistance, contact ANSAFI President Roy Melgo at 0977-856-4729 or Secretary Abbie Berezo at 0939-328-8240. (Press Release)