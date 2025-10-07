AceKid fresh milk formula redefines new standard in child nutrition

MANY parents carefully check the nutritional content of milk powder but often overlook the most important detail on the ingredient list, the source of the main ingredient of the milk powder.

What many don’t realize is that most products in the market are made from conventional milk or staged milk, which goes through multiple processing steps before it becomes powder. Today, there’s a new option in the market which is fresh milk formula.

The most important benefit of fresh milk formula is the preservation of nutrients.

Fresh milk formula retains more of its natural protein structure, vitamins, and minerals because it undergoes single-step process.

This ensures that the body absorbs the nutrients more effectively. In contrast, conventional milk undergoes at least one more high-temperature drying process than fresh milk formulas, which can cause adverse changes or loss of various nutrients in milk, such as protein, fat, and vitamins.

The good news for Filipino parents is that the world-famous fresh milk formula AceKid is now in the Philippines to provide exceptional freshness and a powerful combination of health and nutritional benefits for their children.

AceKid fresh milk formula is manufactured from the globally recognized “golden milk source belt” at 47° North Latitude, called as such because of its rich black soil, so fertile that it takes 200-400 years just to form a 1 cm black soil layer, along with pure alkaline spring water and a climate that’s best fit for dairy farming.

A natural gift from the slow sedimentation of organic matter over tens of thousands of years.

AceKid prides of its freshness because of its single step “farm-to-can” process in milk production.

Nutrients necessary for children's growth and development are added to liquid milk and then dried into powder.

Their remarkable single-step process means that cow’s milk is transformed into milk powder in just one step, effectively ensuring superior standard of milk freshness and nutrient integrity at optimum level for better absorption and digestion.

Manufactured by FEIHE, a trusted leader in nutrition across all age groups and with more than 60 years of notable achievements in superior milk production, AceKid works with premier academic institutions such as Harvard Medical School, Peking University School of Medicine, Jiangnan University and Capital Medical University, as well as medical and nutrition experts to come up with this milk that champions early brain development.

AceKid Care is packed with 14 vitamins and 7 minerals for complete nutrition and overall healthy growth; DHA, ARA, Lutein and Choline for brain and eye development and GOS that supports healthy digestion.

Unlike most milk brands, AceKid does not contain added sucrose and maltodextrin which causes childhood cavities, digestive disorders, risk of diabetes and potential kidney damage among children.

Sucrose in milk also leads to children being picky eaters. AceKid has always committed to using fresh milk formula to maintain pure nutrition.

With AceKid fresh milk formula now available in the Philippines, including key cities across Visayas and Mindanao such as Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Bohol, Iloilo, Davao, General Santos, Tagum, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, and Koronadal, parents have a new nutritional partner for the health and functional requirements of their children. (PR)