Better air for Metro Cebu as winds clear away haze

METRO Cebu residents can breathe a little easier today. On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, stronger winds began pushing away the thick haze that has blanketed the island over the past few days.

While the sky is looking clearer, health officials warn that the air isn't perfectly clean just yet. The Department of Health (DOH-7) has issued an advisory, as pollution levels still remain risky for many people.

Improvement

Data from local monitoring stations shows that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to 139. This is a significant improvement from the "very unhealthy" levels seen over the weekend, which hit a peak of 199 on April 19.

The current rating of 139 is classified as "unhealthy for sensitive groups." While the trend is going down, the air still contains high levels of "fine particulate matter" known as PM2.5. These tiny particles are dangerous because they can travel deep into the lungs.

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How the haze dispersed

Environmental experts say we have the wind to thank for the clearer skies. When the air is still, pollution from cars, construction, and fires gets trapped in one place.

"Now that air movement has improved, these particles are being carried away," explained Ranzel Dioko of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7). However, officials warned that if the wind dies down and the heat returns, the haze could easily come back.

Health warnings

Despite the clearer air, the DOH-7 is making sure hospitals are ready for a possible increase in patients with breathing problems. PM2.5 can cause coughing, eye irritation, and difficulty breathing.

Who is most at risk?

Children and the elderly

Pregnant women

People with heart or lung conditions (like asthma)

How to stay safe

Health officials recommend following these steps until the air quality returns to "good" levels:

Stay Indoors: Avoid exercising or spending a long time outside.

Mask Up: If you must go out, wear an N95 or KN95 mask for the best protection.

Ventilate: Keep your home clean and ensure air can circulate properly.

Watch for Symptoms: If you find it hard to breathe, seek medical help immediately.

Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation, as the dry summer season usually makes air pollution more common in high-traffic cities like Cebu and Talisay.