Binaliw landfill reopens amid probe into deadly incident

LOCAL lawmakers expressed shock and concern on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, after learning a waste facility in Barangay Binaliw had resumed operations while a government investigation into the Jan. 8, 2026, disaster that claimed 36 lives remains unfinished.

During a tense meeting on April 28, the manager of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu, Niño Abellana Jr., confirmed the facility began accepting trash again last weekend. The development caught the City Council off guard because members had not been formally notified.

Operations resume without notice

Abellana told the council the facility started taking in waste from private companies two to three days earlier. The site is currently accepting less than 50 metric tons of trash daily from private clients.

The facility is not yet operating under contracts with local government units because those arrangements require public bidding. However, the lack of communication with the city drew criticism from officials.

“The council had not been informed that operations had already resumed,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the Committee on Environment. He raised concerns over public safety and transparency.