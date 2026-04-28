Binaliw landfill reopens amid probe into deadly incident

LOCAL lawmakers expressed shock and concern on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, after learning a waste facility in Barangay Binaliw had resumed operations while a government investigation into the Jan. 8, 2026, disaster that claimed 36 lives remains unfinished.
During a tense meeting on April 28, the manager of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu, Niño Abellana Jr., confirmed the facility began accepting trash again last weekend. The development caught the City Council off guard because members had not been formally notified.
Abellana told the council the facility started taking in waste from private companies two to three days earlier. The site is currently accepting less than 50 metric tons of trash daily from private clients.
The facility is not yet operating under contracts with local government units because those arrangements require public bidding. However, the lack of communication with the city drew criticism from officials.
“The council had not been informed that operations had already resumed,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the Committee on Environment. He raised concerns over public safety and transparency.
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Is the site safe?
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR) 7 confirmed it issued a partial lifting of a cease-and-desist order, allowing PWS to use a specific area identified as an interim cell.
John Roy Kyamko, DENR-7 solid waste management chief, said an inspection was conducted days before the facility reopened. Asked whether the site is safe, Kyamko replied, “If it is within the interim cell, then yes.”
He did not say the entire facility had been deemed safe.
A major point of conflict during the meeting was how the facility handles waste.
Abellana said the site operates as a materials recovery facility and processes 50 percent of the waste it receives.
Garganera disputed that claim, saying that during site visits, “not a single truck passed through the MRF.” He said the site appeared to be operating as an open dumpsite.
The council also pressed for answers regarding the January 8 incident that killed 36 people. Abellana attributed the tragedy to natural causes, citing earthquakes and heavy rain that destabilized the ground.
Asked for internal safety reports from that period, Abellana said the documents were lost after being buried during the incident.
Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover also raised reports that some victims’ families received only P50,000. Abellana said the company paid for funerals, hospital bills and salaries but declined to disclose specific amounts, citing privacy concerns.
The City Council has requested copies of all permits, inspection findings and private contracts related to the facility’s reopening.
Lawmakers said the site remains a “crime scene” until a final investigation report is released.
“Reopening the facility raises serious safety concerns,” Garganera said.
The council is now awaiting full documentation as officials seek to prevent further disasters while questions surrounding the Jan. 8 incident remain unresolved.