Boat race among Sinulog events

THE Sinulog 2024 is expected to be more joyful due to the numerous events that visitors can witness, including the Balik Baroto Regatta, which is popular in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Sinulog Festival founder David "Boy" Odilao Jr. will be spearheading the race, which will be held at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated and The Fraternal Order of Eagles will also be providing support.

According to Odilao, participation in the race is free, but only those who have been certified as legal fisherman by their mayor or barangay captain are allowed to compete.

Odilao anticipates that between 50 and 60 persons would join the event, which is also open to the residents of Tacloban, Iloilo, and Zamboanga.

"Nag-expect mi nga it could be more than 60, which is max, but if the group from Zamboanga will be sending representatives or the group from Tacloban will be sending some of their Subiran Ragatta and the group of Parao in Western Visayas mas modaghan (there could be more)," Odilao said.

Each boat, according to Odilao, must have two participants and be between 16 and 18 feet long.

The grand prize winner will receive P100,000, and P75,000 and P50,000 will go to the second and third place finishers, respectively.

The first team to complete the race will receive P20,000, and P10,000 to those finishers certified by the jury.

The race will kick off at the back of Il Corso and travel five or six nautical miles to the Ludo port and return.

It is set to start at 8 a.m. after the Sto. Nino fluvial procession.

Registration is now ongoing until January 18, 2024, or two days prior to the event.

In order for the medical team to assess the competitors and make sure they are physically fit, Odilao stated that they must arrive at the venue by 7 a.m., or one hour before the event.

In addition to the boat race, there will be a sailboat mast competition with a prize of P50,000. (AYB, TPT)