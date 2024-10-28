Bohol bust yields P7 million shabu

THE Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office arrested a former drug detainee with nearly P7 million worth of shabu around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Purok 6, Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City.

The suspect, identified as Mario Aranzado, 44, of Purok 2, Barangay Bayacabac, Maribojoc, Bohol, was found with approximately 1,020 grams of shabu, valued at P6,936,000, along with a caliber .38 revolver.

According to PIU head Police Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, Aranzado had previously been arrested on drug charges in 2015 but was later acquitted.

His recent arrest followed his identification as a supplier to another drug suspect, Ibrahim Ilano, 42, of Barangay Poblacion, Maribojoc, who was arrested in a separate raid earlier that day around 4:25 p.m. Ilano was found with 50 grams of shabu.

Reports indicated that Aranzado’s network spanned Tagbilaran City and surrounding municipalities, including Maribojoc, with an estimated weekly distribution of 1 to 2 kilograms of illegal drugs.

During interrogation, Aranzado provided details on his supplier, whose identity remains confidential as the investigation continues. (AYB)