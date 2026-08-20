Capitol replaces Pasigarbo with noncompetitive festival showcase this year

AFTER months of discussions on the future of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, the Cebu Provincial Government will launch a new, noncompetitive festival showcase for this year as part of the province’s 457th founding anniversary celebration.

The event slated on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, will combine Cebu’s religious and cultural traditions through a carroza procession, Mass and presentations of local festivals at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Cebu Provincial Tourism Office head Rowena Montecillo said in an interview on Wednesday, Aug. 19, that the event will not be a competition for now.

“It’s not comparative to Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at all. There is no contest, it’s just a plain presentation of their festivals,” Montecillo said. (CDF)