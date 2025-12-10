Carbon Public Market marks 20 years of 'Pasko Na' with community, calls for justice

CELEBRATING two decades of tradition, vendors at Carbon Public Market launched this year’s “Carbon Pasko Na” festivities on Wednesday, December 10, highlighting the market’s role as a hub for affordable Christmas goods and renewed calls for justice.

This year’s theme, “Pasko sa Gugma, Paglaum sa Hustisya,” unites vendors, stallholders, ambulant groups, and the City Market Office in a community-led celebration.

At the press conference, vendor leaders said the 20th anniversary will also serve as a platform to reiterate their longstanding calls for justice, particularly their resistance to the market’s privatization and their criticism of corruption in public institutions.

In response to the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) statement that a family can prepare a noche buena for P500, vendors said this is achievable at Carbon Market because of low prices.

“Makab-ot gyud ang P500 nga noche buena diri sa Carbon kay barato. Kung pamilya ang tagaan og P500, maka-serve naka ana sa inyong table," said Jovelyn Gomez, Carbonhanong Alyansa.

They clarified, however, that the budget depends on family size. Larger families, particularly those with around 20 members, would find P500 insufficient. Common noche buena staples such as fruit salad and spaghetti ingredients remain affordable in the market, they added.

Carbon Public Market currently has more than 5,000 vendors, including around 3,900 ambulant vendors in Units 1, 2, and 3. It also has 1,700 stallholders, though the City Market Office has yet to release updated figures for 2025.

Market authorities also noted improved peace and order in the area.

“Wala koy nadawat nga report sa kawat o mga insidente. Pasalamat sa mga vendors kay aware sila ug mo-cooperate. Peaceful na kaayo ang Carbon,” said Elconjim Concha, Carbon Market administrator.

He said the market code is being strictly enforced, particularly on price stability during the holiday season.

“Dili pwede nga mosaka ang presyo kay naa tay price monitoring. Kung mosupak, ma-isyuhan gyud og ticket,” Concha said.

Enforcement teams also inspect weighing scales daily.

"So far, under the current leadership, wala pa mi nakasakop or naticketan tungod ana,” he said.

Vendors said their call for “hustisya” this year is tied to issues involving new projects in the market, matters they hope will be resolved as part of their Christmas wish.

The celebration, organized with contributions from various vendors’ groups, has become one of the most community-rooted traditions in the district.

Activities include Misa de Gallo from December 16 to 24, a Fruit Festival on December 27, and cleanliness and service-awareness activities among ambulant vendors.

Organizers are hoping Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival will join them during the Christmas lighting ceremony.

As Cebu City’s largest and most historic public market, Carbon remains a holiday destination for families seeking affordable noche buena goods, and for vendors celebrating 20 years of community, resilience, and their continued call for love, hope, and justice. (CAV)