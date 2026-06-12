CCPO: Independence Day rally in Cebu City orderly, peaceful

POLICE in Cebu City described the protest staged by militant groups during the observance of the 128th Independence Day on Friday, June 12, 2026, as orderly and peaceful.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, Deputy City Director for Administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), authorities had been monitoring the entire city since early morning in anticipation of the protest march organized by progressive groups.

Based on their monitoring, around 70 members of militant organizations joined the rally along Colon Street. The protest started around 10 a.m. and concluded peacefully at 11:15 a.m.

Oriol said police deployed personnel from the Mobile Patrol Unit, Carbon Police Station 5, and the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) to assist members of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) in managing traffic flow in the downtown area.

The goal was to minimize traffic disruptions and ensure that commuters and travelers could reach their destinations on time.

"The event was peaceful, Sir. No untoward incident occurred. We deployed personnel from the MPU, Station 5 for security, as well as TEU and CCTO personnel to manage traffic flow," Oriol said.

The CCPO headquarters also required all police stations in the city to submit situation reports from their respective jurisdictions.

The reports showed that no incidents or emergencies were recorded during the observance.

Earlier, police in Central Visayas had been placed on full alert status starting Thursday to ensure peace and order during the celebration of the country's 128th Independence Day.

Oriol noted that protesters in Cebu City generally comply with police regulations. (AYB)