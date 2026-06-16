CCPO: No students victimized by crime since start of classes

MORE than a week after the opening of classes in public schools in Cebu City, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has not received any reports of students falling victim to crime.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, said peace and order remain stable in the city's 57 public elementary and high schools.

Police Assistance Desks remain operational inside and outside schools, staffed by police personnel assigned to assist students, parents, and teachers who may encounter problems.

Among their primary tasks is helping students safely cross roads to prevent vehicular accidents, in coordination with traffic personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Oriol said traffic congestion is expected to worsen once private schools and colleges resume classes, making it necessary for police officers to continue their presence outside schools.

In addition to officers assigned to schools, members of the Mobile Patrol Unit and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit have been deployed on major roads to quickly respond to any incidents.

"We have not received any reports of students becoming victims of crime. We continue to enforce the law and ensure the safety of students, not only during the opening of classes but throughout the entire school year.

We also ensure the safety of workers traveling to and from their workplaces," Oriol said.

He added that elevated police outposts remain stationed along major thoroughfares and near schools to help deter criminal activity. These personnel conduct roving patrols within a 100-meter radius of schools to enhance security and protect students.

The police are also monitoring possible gang-related activities inside schools, an issue that has been raised during the CCPO's Oplan Pakigsandurot community dialogues in various barangays.

Another concern among parents is the recruitment of students into fraternities. Oriol said the police plan to coordinate with leaders of civic organizations and fraternities to discourage the recruitment of elementary and high school students.

"There are responsible leaders we have spoken with, and we are appealing to them not to involve students and not to expose them to harmful vices, especially near schools where drinking sessions are sometimes held," Oriol said.

The CCPO is also scheduled to visit major schools in the city to conduct lectures for students and teachers on crime prevention and the consequences of illegal drug use. (AYB)