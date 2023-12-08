CCPO prepares security for Misa de Gallo

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has already started its security preparations for next week’s nine-day novena dawn masses leading to Christmas or the Misa de Gallo.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operation of the CCPO, they are currently getting ready to deploy police officers to the Catholic churches to provide security to the mass participants.

Rafter said large churches will have police help desks installed, and security will be increased to prevent bombing like the one that happened last Sunday at a Catholic Mass at the Mindanao State University, where four persons died and several others got wounded.

Because of this, Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Chief Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin called for a command conference with CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog and gave him the directive to inspect all houses of worship, not just Catholic churches.

"Ang iyang instruction ni RD (Regional Director) for our City Director Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog to visit also mga places of worship not just the Catholic churches but all other places of worship," Rafter said.

In addition to the police, force multipliers, including barangay tanods, will also assist in providing security during the Misa de Gallo.

To prevent theft and burglary, Rafter also urged the public to leave someone at home when they attend the dawn masses.

She also advised them to check their electrical plugs before leaving their home to prevent fire.

She added that police personnel will also patrol the interior portion of the barangays throughout the city during the Misa de Gallo. (AYB, TPT)