CCPO Pushes to Restore ‘Cebu’s Finest’

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) launched on Monday, June 1, 2026, its Proficiency Firing Program at the newly renovated firing range inside Camp Sotero Cabahug, as part of efforts to enhance the firearms skills and operational readiness of police personnel.

Cebu City Police Office chief Police Colonel George Ylanan led the opening ceremony held at the facility along Gorordo Avenue. Also present were representatives of the Cebu City Peace and Order Council, including City Councilor Paul Labra and council Chief of Staff Arnel Tancinco.

The program seeks to improve officers' firearm-handling capabilities, marksmanship, and preparedness in carrying out law enforcement duties.

Ylanan emphasized that firearms proficiency remains a vital component of police service, directly contributing to the safe and effective enforcement of the law. He said the training helps develop discipline, accuracy, sound judgment, and responsible firearm use among police officers.

Following the program's launch, all CCPO personnel were assigned schedules for their firing exercises, which will be conducted under the supervision of designated range officers and safety personnel.

Ylanan did not say whether sanctions would be imposed on officers who fail to meet the program's standards. However, he directed all members of the CCPO to undergo the training as part of the organization's continuing efforts to uphold and restore the police force's reputation as "Cebu's Finest." (AYB)