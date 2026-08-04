Cebu Capitol, DepEd, PhilHealth align on learners’ health access

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro convened a multi-sectoral meeting with representatives from DepEd Region VII, the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas - Center for Health Development, PhilHealth Regional Office VII, and other key health stakeholders to discuss the provision of primary care services under PhilHealth's Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap) for school children.

Among the key agreements reached were the recognition that the choice of a Yakap provider remains the prerogative of PhilHealth members; the conduct of Yakap orientations during DepEd meetings; inclusion of YAKAP in the agenda during in Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) meetings; and the exploration by Local Government Units (LGUs) and Rural Health Units (RHUs) of school-based registration and empanelment strategies, instead of barangay-based registration and empanelment, to broaden learners' access to primary care services.

Present during the meeting were DepEd Regional Director Arturo Bayocot and his team, Cebu Provincial Health Officer Dr. Shy Faciol, Capitol Piso Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan, DOH Development Management Officer V Rolly Villarin, PhilHealth Regional Office VII Acting Regional Vice President (ARVP) Jenet Ann Advincula, along with Health Care Delivery Management Division Chief Dr. Maria Eliza Batucan, and Field Operations Division Chief Laarni Joy E. Allanic. PR