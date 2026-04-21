Cebu City halts ‘illegal’ earthmoving to protect homes, power lines

CEBU City officials have issued a wave of shutdown orders against several large-scale development projects in the city's upland areas. These unauthorized activities have raised serious alarms about the safety of the environment and the city’s power supply.

The crackdown comes after inspectors found companies moving massive amounts of earth and rocks without the required permits. Officials warn that these illegal operations are not just a matter of paperwork—they could lead to dangerous landslides and power outages for thousands of residents.

Risks to power, public safety

In April 2026, the Cebu City Council took swift action following inspections in Barangay Budlaan and Barangay Apas. The most concerning discovery was in Budlaan, where earthmoving was happening dangerously close to high-voltage transmission towers.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) was alerted because digging near these towers can weaken their foundations. If a tower falls, it could cause massive power disruptions across the region.

In Barangay Apas, inspectors found that land was being filled in with construction debris near busy commercial areas. Without proper permits, experts cannot verify if the ground is stable enough to support future buildings or if it will wash away during heavy rains.

Missing permits, blocked inspections

According to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro), several projects failed to present the Special Hauling Permits required by City Ordinance 2115.

During the investigations, officials faced several challenges:

At one site, heavy machinery and land damage were visible, but inspectors were barred from taking photos.

A caretaker at one property claimed they were "in the process" of getting permits for a housing project, yet work had already begun.

Another site in Apas was being leveled with mixed soil and debris, even though demolition of old buildings on the property wasn't finished.

Companies under fire

Earlier this year, at least six major development projects are currently facing cease-and-desist orders (CDO). The companies and projects linked to these illegal activities include:

San Lorenzo Development Corp.

Hallay’s Ville Project

Suico’s Property/Inday Aalliyah Enterprises

JT Ayne Constructions

Powerplus Aggregates Systems

PLD Construction and Development Inc.

As Cebu City grows, the pressure to build new homes and businesses is high. However, when developers skip environmental laws, the community pays the price.

Illegal quarrying and earthmoving can lead to soil erosion, which clogs local waterways and causes flooding. It also creates "structural hazards," meaning any homes built on that land in the future might be at risk of collapsing or sinking.

Joint investigation

The City Council is now calling for a massive multi-agency investigation. This will involve the City Assessor’s Office checking land ownership and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) assessing how much damage has been done to the earth.

For now, all work at these sites must stop. The city government plans to continue monitoring these areas closely to ensure that no more soil is moved until the developers prove they can build safely and legally.