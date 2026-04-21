Cebu City Police flag 4K violators 

CEBU City is getting stricter with its house rules. In just one week, police caught over 4,000 people breaking local ordinances as part of the new Safer Cities Initiative.

From April 13 to 19, 2026, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) launched nearly 600 separate operations. Led by Police Chief George Ylanan, teams hit the streets for programs like Oplan Bulabog and Oplan Bakal Sita to keep the peace and discourage street-level crimes.

What were the violations?

The crackdown covered everything from loud late-night singing to walking around without a shirt. Here is a breakdown of the 4,032 individuals flagged during the week:

Curfew Violations: 1,102 minors were rescued for being out too late.

Traffic Rules: 1,063 people were cited for breaking city traffic laws.

Improper Clothing: 665 people were caught loitering without proper shirts or clothing.

Public Drinking: 652 individuals were caught drinking alcohol in public spaces.

Public Smoking: 485 violators were flagged.

Other Issues: This included 26 illegal structures and 26 warnings for late-night videoke.

If all the fines are collected, the city government could see up to P1,081,500 in payments.

Why focus on "minor" crimes?

It might seem small to flag someone for being shirtless or drinking on a sidewalk, but police say there is a bigger goal. By stopping these minor disturbances, they hope to prevent them from turning into serious fights, injuries, or even homicides.

The initiative started on April 6 because summer months usually see a spike in "nuisance" complaints as more people hang out in public spaces during the warm evenings.

From fear to cooperation

Interestingly, while the number of people flagged is high, the overall trend is actually going down. PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. noted that daily violations nationwide dropped from over 13,000 on April 7 to about 6,500 by April 19.

"When people see that we are fair and consistent, they follow the rules," Nartatez said. He believes the city is shifting from people following rules because they are scared of arrest to a "culture of compliance" where the community takes pride in their own safety.

Of the thousands caught this week, 1,155 were fined, while the other 2,877 were given warnings and sent home. For example, those found improperly dressed or certain curfew violators were not fined this time.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is now pushing for more standardized laws across all barangays. This will make the rules clearer for everyone and ensure that the penalties are the same no matter which part of the city you are in. Residents should expect these night operations to continue as the city works to keep the streets safe and quiet.