Cebu City police officer dies after heart attack while on duty

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is mourning the sudden death of one of its personnel who collapsed and later died after suffering a suspected heart attack while on duty during a checkpoint operation in the early morning of the previous day along MJ Cuenco Street, Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City.

In honor of the fallen officer, the CCPO ordered flags at its headquarters to be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

The officer was identified as Patrolman Christian Jay Palon, 28, a member of the Parian Police Station 1, and a native of Siaton, Negros Oriental.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, CCPO deputy city director for administration, personnel of Parian Police Station were conducting a motor stop checkpoint when Palon took a break and went inside the station. He later complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing. His colleagues reportedly gave him water in an attempt to assist him, but he suddenly collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities believe Palon suffered a heart attack that led to his sudden death.

Oriol said the officer had complained of chest pains three days prior to the incident and had shown signs of weakness, raising the possibility of an underlying cardiac condition.

“While they were resting after returning to the station, he suddenly sat down and collapsed. Based on interviews with his father, there was a history of heart problems in the family. The medico-legal report also indicated cardiac arrest as the cause of death,” Oriol said.

The CCPO extended its condolences to the bereaved family, describing Palon as a kind and dedicated police officer who served with commitment.

CCPO also pledged assistance, including financial support, to help the family.

Initial aid from the Cebu City Government has already been provided and received by Palon’s father, who is arranging the transport of his remains back to Siaton, Negros Oriental.

Officials also reminded police personnel to maintain proper health and fitness through diet and regular exercise, though authorities noted the officer had a known family history of heart disease, as confirmed by his father. (AYB)