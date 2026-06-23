Cebu City police tighten school security after deadly Tacloban shooting

FOLLOWING the deadly mass shooting incident at a school in Tacloban City that claimed three lives and wounded 20 others, the police in Cebu City are set to further strengthen security measures in schools across the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they have already implemented school security hardening measures by increasing personnel deployment in schools.

Oriol said that since the start of classes, police assigned to Police Assistance Desks (Pads) have not been removed, but their deployment will now be enhanced with additional personnel from the Mobile Patrol Unit and the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, along with assistance from barangay tanods and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Because of what happened, we are intensifying our deployment. Aside from our Police Assistance Desks, we are adding mobile patrol and motorcycle patrol units, with support from our barangay partners and the CCTO to manage traffic,” Oriol said.

The CCPO is also currently reviewing security weaknesses, including entry control in schools and identifying institutions that lack security personnel.

The Intelligence Unit has been tasked to conduct the assessment.

Authorities aim to prevent the entry of weapons such as knives and other items that could be used in criminal acts similar to the Tacloban incident.

Oriol added that schools have been included in their Oplan Pakigsandurot program, where station commanders are instructed to conduct dialogues and seminars involving students, teachers, parents, school officials, barangay leaders, and police officers.

The initiative aims to educate all stakeholders and prevent similar incidents involving mass violence.

“Through Oplan Pakigsandurot, our station commanders together with our police community relations officers will conduct dialogues, seminars, and discussions involving students, parents, school authorities, barangay officials, and the police,” Oriol added.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival earlier ordered police to further tighten security in all schools across the city. The CCPO also noted that most public schools in Cebu City already have security guards, but these will still undergo security assessments to determine their adequacy. (AYB)