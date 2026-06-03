Cebu provincial police undergo surprise drug test

PERSONNEL of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) underwent a surprise drug test on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as part of the organization's continuing efforts to uphold integrity, accountability, and professionalism within its ranks.

The activity was conducted under the leadership of CPPO Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. and was facilitated by personnel from the Regional Forensic Unit 7.

The unannounced drug screening forms part of the Philippine National Police's intensified internal cleansing program aimed at ensuring that all police officers remain drug-free, disciplined, and physically and mentally fit to perform their sworn duties.

Mangelen said the surprise drug test reinforces the police force's commitment to combating illegal drugs while maintaining high standards of ethical conduct among its personnel.

He stressed that police officers must set an example by complying with the law and remaining free from the use of illegal substances.

As of press time, no results had yet been released regarding whether any police officer tested positive for illegal drug use. (AYB)