City Hall workers to get more than P100M bonus

CITY Hall employees can expect to receive their bonuses next week or anytime before Christmas, following the Cebu City Council’s approval of the second supplemental (SB) budget amounting to more than P240 million on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who will be signing the ordinance on behalf of Mayor Michael Rama who is on leave, said he will expedite the release of the bonuses so that the City’s employees can use them for their respective Christmas celebrations.

Cebu City Budget Officer Jerone Castillo said they will do their best to process and release the bonus not later than Dec. 22.

Under the SB 2 approved by the Council, the City’s 1,345 regular employees, more than 3,000 casual employees and elected officials will each receive P20,000 instead of the proposed P35,000; while the more than 3,000 job order (JO) employees will receive P5,000 each instead of the proposed P10,000.

All these will amount to at least P102.3 million in bonuses for City Hall employees.

Garcia, in an interview on Thursday, Dec. 14, said he expects the approved ordinance to be transmitted to his office by Friday, Dec. 15. He said he will immediately sign it to fast track the release of the bonuses.

Garcia explained that prior to its transmission, the approved ordinance will be signed by Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretary Charisse Piramide and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

More than 30 days

Garcia said as the acting mayor for more than 30 days, the law already allows him to sign documents, such as City ordinances.

As to the huge amount approved by the council, Garcia said he believes the council has considered the financial position of the City.

For his part, Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said aside from the bonus, a portion of the second supplemental budget will be allocated for the rehabilitation and repair, construction of stalls, and improvement of the drainage system of Taboan Public Market and the rehabilitation of Pardo Public Market.

Wenceslao, on Wednesday’s session, also said they trimmed down the budget proposed by the executive department—from P187,842,209 to P105,917,209 from the general fund and P137,032,065.20 instead of the proposed P150,107,065.20 from special accounts.