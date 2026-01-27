Colonel Agosto Daskeo named new Lapu-Lapu City Police Director

LAPU-LAPU City officially welcomed a new top cop on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Colonel Agosto Daskeo has stepped into the role of City Director for the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), taking over from the previous officer-in-charge, Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete.

A high-stakes start

The leadership change comes at a critical time for the city. Immediately after his appointment, Daskeo met with Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan to discuss urgent security plans.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Feb. 4, the city is hosting the high-profile Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum. With international delegates arriving, Mayor Chan emphasized that there is no room for error when it comes to safety.

Proven experience

Colonel Daskeo is no stranger to the region or the LCPO. Before this permanent appointment, he served as:

Acting Chief of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (PRO-7).

Officer-in-Charge of the LCPO for a brief period in late 2025 (Oct. 19 to Nov. 14).

Because he has led the local force before, Daskeo is expected to hit the ground running as the city enters a busy international spotlight.

Priority: Safety and reputation

During their meeting, Mayor Chan made it clear that the city’s reputation depends on the success of these upcoming events. The goal is to ensure that all Asean activities are smooth, orderly, and secure for both visitors and residents.

"The safety of the people and the reputation of the city remain [my] top priorities," Chan said, highlighting that the city and the police are united in this mission.

The new director and city officials are now focused on strengthening their coordination to keep the "Historic Resort City" safe during one of its biggest weeks of the year.