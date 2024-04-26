Construction worker nabbed for ‘sexually assaulting’ a teacher in Talisay City

A 28-year-old construction worker from Pinamungajan town was arrested after being accused of hitting the private part of a 22-year-old teacher, whom he encountered while they were walking on road in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, past 5 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.

According to the complainant who hails from Bulacao, the suspect swung his hand towards her genitals.

Still not satisfied, he did it again, giving her the impression that it was deliberate.

As a result, the teacher called the police for help, and the culprit was eventually taken into custody.

The construction worker refuted the accusation against him during police questioning, claiming it was merely an accident.

However, he begged the victim for forgiveness. (AYB, TPT)