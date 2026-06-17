Delivery rider arrested on theft warrant

A DELIVERY rider working for a logistics company who was wanted for qualified theft was arrested by personnel of the Bogo City Police Station in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City around 12 p.m. on June 5, 2026.

The suspect was identified only by the alias “Miano,” 33, a resident of Purok Mansinetas, Barangay Maño, San Remigio, Cebu.

Personnel of the Bogo City Police Station, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Teresa Tan, in coordination with Police Station 1 of the Mandaue City Police Office, served the warrant of arrest against Miano for qualified theft.

The warrant was issued by Judge Clyde Lelith Saplad Lodebica, acting presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 82 in Bogo City, with bail set at P40,000.

Investigation by the Bogo City Police Station revealed that in October 2025, the accused was employed as a delivery rider for a shipping and courier services company. However, authorities said he failed to remit collections amounting to P40,000. Despite several attempts by the company's management to contact him and recover the money, he allegedly failed to return the amount.

As a result, the management filed a qualified theft case against Miano, which eventually led to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect is currently detained at Police Station 1 of the Mandaue City Police Office and is scheduled to be turned over to the court that issued the warrant of arrest. (AYB)