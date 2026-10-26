DPWH, Tuburan meet after bridge collapse

REPRESENTATIVES of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Tuburan Municipal Engineering Office met on Monday, Oct. 26, to discuss possible actions following the collapse of an old bridge on Sunday, municipal information officer Shan Mae Villaronte said.

SunStar Cebu contacted Villaronte by phone on Monday to seek details of the meeting and the actions agreed upon, but she had not provided additional information as of press time.

The Old Suba Bridge, which connects Barangays Daan Lungsod and Poblacion 2, collapsed on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 25. It had been closed to traffic since a new bridge was completed around 2015.

The replacement bridge, located beside the collapsed structure, has been used by motorists and pedestrians since 2015. The local government unit (LGU) had repeatedly requested that the DPWH demolish the old bridge because of the danger it posed to the public.

In the advisory, Tuburan said that the bridge was unused but warned the public to stay away from the unused bridge because of its damaged condition and the possibility of further structural collapse.

“The public is strongly advised to avoid the vicinity of the Old Suba Bridge in Poblacion 2, Tuburan, Cebu, due to its damaged condition and the possibility of further structural collapse,” the advisory read.

The LGU also instructed the public to maintain a distance of at least five meters from the bridge and prohibited anyone from entering the restricted area.

“Do not attempt to cross, approach, or linger near the structure,” the advisory stated.

Repeated demolition requests

The LGU said it had repeatedly sought the demolition of the old bridge. It first requested its removal during the administration of former Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante, father of incumbent Mayor Christian Daniel B. Diamante, and renewed the request in a letter dated Feb. 7, 2025.

The DPWH Cebu 3rd District Engineering Office acknowledged the letter on March 5, 2025.

LGU seeks DPWH intervention

The LGU said it had informed the DPWH of the bridge's deteriorating condition and continued to seek immediate action from the agency.

It explained that it could not independently demolish the structure without DPWH authorization because the bridge was under the agency's jurisdiction.